This is what Shehnaaz Gill did all day: No results, just peace

Mumbai, April 28 Dressed in pajamas, Shehnaaz Gill spent her entire day immersed in painting. Though she didn’t turn into a masterpiece, the experience itself for the actress brought her peace.

Shehnaaz took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself painting and then shared a photograph of herself after she was done.

The actress could be seen sitting cross-legged on the floor, completely absorbed in painting. She was dressed in adorable peach-colored pajamas with colorful ice cream prints. Around her art supplies were scattered, including paint bottles, brushes, a palette, and sheets of paper. A soft, multicolored blanket is spread underneath to protect the floor. She could be seen enjoying painting with focus and a smile.

She wrote: “Sara din lag gaya painting karte hue kuch nhi bana paayi ….. lekin wah kya sukoon mila (spent the whole day painting, didn’t end up making anything... but wow, what a sense of peace it brought.)”

On the professional front, the actress gained stardom after her stint in “Bigg Boss 13”. Her chemistry with the winner and late star Sidharth Shukla was loved by the audiences and were fondly referred to as “SidNaaz”.

It was in 2015, when Shehnaaz began her modelling career with a music video titled 'Shiv Di Kitaab'. In 2017, she marked her debut in Punjabi film 'Sat Shri Akaal England'.

The actress’ filmography also includes names such as 'Kala Shah Kala', 'Daaka', 'Honsla Rakh', 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', and 'Thank You for Coming' to her credit.

Shehnaaz has appeared in several music videos titled-- 'Maar Kar Gayi', 'Pindaan Diyaan Kudiyaan', 'Je Haan Ni Karni', 'Putt Sardaran De', 'Lakh Laanhta', 'Viah Da Chaa', 'Jatt Jaan Vaarda', 'Gusse Ho Ke Nahiyo Sarna', 'Jatti Hadd Sekhdi', 'Gunday Ik Vaar Fer', 'Peg Paun Wele', 'Gedi Route', 'Shona Shona', and 'Habit'. She also has 'Sab First Class' in the pipeline.

Shehnaaz is gearing up for the release of her next project, "Ikk Kudi," which also marks her debut as a producer. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the Punjabi-language film is set to be released on June 13.

