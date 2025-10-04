Mumbai, Oct 4 AI, more specifically ChatGPT, is slowly becoming a part of our daily life, and actress Shraddha Kapoor is no exception.

On Saturday, Shraddha had something very important to ask, and ChatGPT came to her rescue.

Dropping an appetizing photo of a piece of cake on the Stories section of her Instagram, the 'Stree' actress wrote, "ChatGPT, batao main abhi sabse zyada fatty desert kaunsa Khaoon??? (ChatGPT, tell me which is the fattiest dessert I should eat right now???) (sic)"

We wonder what ChatGPT had to say about this.

Shraddha also added the "Gazab Ka Hai Din" song from Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla's "Qayamat se Qayamat Tak".

The 'Chhichhore' actress is a true foodie, and her social media feed reflects that.

During Ganpati Visarjan this year in September, she devoured all 6 “Ukadiche Modak” in front of her.

Sharing a picture of the delicious Maharashtrian delicacy on her Insta Story, she disclosed that since the date of Ganpati Visarjan was the 6th, she would eat all of the 6 modaks.

Shraddha shared, “Visarjan Din 6 September, matlab 6 modak khaane padenge (Visarjan date is 6 September, which means I will have to eat 6 modaks).”

Prior to this, Shraddha was caught gorging on jalebis between work.

Taking to social media, the 'Aashiqui 2' actress posted a candid moment from her shoot. Shraddha was seen dressed in a traditional ensemble as she posed with the box full of Jalebi.

She penned, “Shooting toh bahana hai, Jalebi jo khaana hai (shooting is just an excuse, the real reason is to eat jalebi)", indicating her true motivation to come to work.

Work-wise, Shraddha has collaborated with 'Chhavaa' maker Laxman Utekar for a forthcoming period drama. Backed by 'Stree' maker Dinesh Vijan, the yet untitled project is expected to go on floors by November this year.

She has also signed a multi-film deal with producer Ektaa Kapoor.

