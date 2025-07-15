This is what Sonam Kapoor has to say on ‘desification’ of Wimbledon

Mumbai, July 15 Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who was last seen in the streaming film ‘Blind’, is coming out in support of the “desification” of Wimbledon.

A recent post by an Instagram handle showed pictures of Indian celebs attending Wimbledon. The post in question spoke about how there has been an uptick in influential people flocking to Wimbledon from India.

Sonam took to the comments section of the post, as she wrote, "Love the captions! Indians everywhere! So good na?".

Celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Urvashi Rautela, Neena Gupta and her designer-actor daughter Masaba, Janhvi Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli turned up at the Wimbledon.

On Monday, Wimbledon paid tribute to Indian cinema for the very first time during finals. Wimbledon’s official social media handle dropped a surprise post that sent fans into a frenzy. The visual mirrored the Republic Day poster of the upcoming movie ‘Jana Nayagan’. Sinner struck a powerful selfie pose with his trophy, echoing Vijay’s own image in the film’s teaser art.

The post was aptly captioned “The First Roar”, inspired by the thunderous BGM composed by Anirudh Ravichander. This marks the first time Wimbledon has saluted an Indian actor and film — making ‘Jana Nayagan’ the first Indian cinematic reference to be immortalized by the historic sports institution.

Looking at the recent trends, Wimbledon has been chasing viewership similar to more popular sports in India like cricket given India’s colossal human capital, and the advertisement revenues wired to it.

The recent Wimbledon finals saw Jannik Sinner emerging victorious in an electrifying clash against Carlos Alcaraz.

Jannik became the first Italian Wimbledon singles champion in the Open Era. The Women's singles defending champion was Barbora Krejcikova from the Czech Republic, but she lost in the third round to Emma Navarro.

