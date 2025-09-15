This Isn’t An End, It’s Just a...: Nagma Mirajakar Shares Emotional Message For Fans Post Bigg Boss 19 Eviction

Bigg Boss 19: With Natalia Janoszek , Social media creator Nagma Mirajakar also got evicted from house after two weeks of no eviction. It came as shocker for many, as Nagma has a huge fan base on social media and fans loved her jodi with Awez Darbar . While leaving controversial house, Nagma and Awez got emotional. After coming out of the house Nagma has shared a long message for her fans and Bigg Boss 19 viewers.

Nagma shared a clip of her journey and pen down a long note sharing her experience in house. She said, "I never thought i will be out so soon. apologies to my fans if i disappointed them.. I wasn’t at my best health-wise, but even in that, I discovered so much about myself.. these are lessons I’ll carry with me forever."

Talking about her journey she said, "Being part of this journey was one of the biggest opportunities of my life, and for that, i am endlessly grateful. every laugh, every tear, every silence, and every memory inside will always stay close to my heart. I’ll truly miss the feeling of living in that house. while my journey ends here, my heart is still inside that house with people I love and respect. I’m going to root for my love, Awez, and I can’t wait to see him shine the way I know he will. And a big shoutout to some amazing souls inside who made this journey special for me!"

This isn’t an end, it’s just a chapter I’ll forever cherish. Thank you to everyone who sent me love, strength, and prayers.. this journey was mine, but you made it feel like ours and I loved watching all the edits, made me so emotional. Forever grateful. Forever learning. Alhamdulill", She concluded.