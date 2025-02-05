"This Kind Of Slaps": Ed Sheeran Enjoys Indian Champi On Chennai Streets Ahead Of Concert (Watch Video)

British singer Ed Sheeran is currently in India as part of his multi-city music tour.Ahead of his concerts, Sheeran shared a fun video on Instagram, showing himself getting a head massage.Along with the video, the singer added a caption that read, "This kind of slaps. "Soon after he dropped the video, fans chimed in the comment section with their hilarious comments.One user joked, "Now we would know the reason if you forget lyrics." Another asked, "You okay, Ed?" while someone else wrote, "This is surely no relaxing massage."

Meanwhile, the popular musician will be performing across six Indian cities, including Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi.Earlier, the British musician kickstarted his + - = / x India tour with a mesmerising performance in Pune on January 30.Singer-actor Dot., best known for "The Archies", opened the India leg of British musician Ed Sheeran's 'The Mathematics' tour.The Indian tour is produced and promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live. Ed Sheeran will next perform in Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong and Delhi-NCR.

