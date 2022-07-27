This man got rejected by Google 39 times! His story is now viral

We all want to work in our dream office, get a six-figure salary and live a comfortable life. We all work towards it. Obstacles come and go but the key is in keeping the struggle and the hard work going on. On the way, one may face rejection and it may demoralise us but eventually, we reach our goal destination.

Tyler Cohen says "There's a fine line between perseverance and insanity. I'm still trying to figure out which one I have". He is the guy who got rejected by Google 39 times before he landed a job there.

Can you imagine someone being motivated and persistent in getting their dream job that they don't let rejections bother them? Not even if they're 39 in the count! Most people stop trying after a few times.

The story is inspirational because, after having been rejected 39 times, Tyler was offered a position by Google.

Tyler took to LinkedIn and shared a screenshot of the e-mails exchanged between him and Google. In the photo, it is seen that he first applied for a job at the tech giant in August 2019. He kept getting rejected till July 19, 2022.

Tyler, in his post on LinkedIn, wrote, "There's a fine line between perseverance and insanity. I'm still trying to figure out which one I have. 39 Rejections, 1 acceptance."

His post has now gone viral on LinkedIn. It has been liked by more than 20,000 people.

( With inputs from ANI )

