"This moment will be remembered": Anupam Kher shares video from Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 : Capturing the historic moment through his lens, actor Anupam Kher after attending the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya shared a video of his spiritual experience.

Taking to Instagram, Kher treated fans with a new video from Ram Mandir on Tuesday morning and captioned it, "This moment will be remembered. Hail Lord Ram!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

As soon as the picture appeared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users commented, "Jai shri Ram."

Upon reaching the temple, Anupam Kher on Monday told ANI, "Historic! Wonderful! I had never seen such an atmosphere for Hindu religion ever before. This is bigger than Diwali. This is the real Diwali...Maryada Purushottam Ram symbolised goodness and a sense of sacrifice. Today, those sentiments can be seen here."

Besides Anupam Kher, several other A-listers and who's who of the Indian film and entertainment industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit, Subhash Ghai and Sonu Nigam were in attendance at the Pran Patishtha ceremony.

The event saw the participation of about 8,000 invitees, including 1,500-1,600 eminent guests.

The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held on Monday.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the ceremony.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher will be seen in the upcoming movie 'Vijay 69'.

Created under the banner YRF Entertainment, 'Vijay 69' will narrate the life of a sexagenarian man, played by Kher, who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69.

The film is being directed by Akshay Roy, who has previously directed 'Meri Pyaari Bindu'. He has also worked on acclaimed films like Mira Nair's 'The Namesake', Aamir Khan's directorial debut 'Taare Zameen Par' and Deepa Mehta's 'Water' as an assistant director. Maneesh Sharma is producing the film.

Apart from these projects, Kher also has 'Emergency' and 'Signature' in his kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor