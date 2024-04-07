"This must stop": Director condemns racial abuse towards Tom Holland's 'Romeo and Juliet' co-star

Washington [US], April 7 : The director behind a new production of 'Romeo and Juliet' condemned "racial abuse" directed at Tom Holland's co-star, Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, after she was cast as Juliet, and said that the abuse "must stop."

The upcoming West End production of 'Romeo and Juliet,' featuring Hollywood star Tom Holland, has been overshadowed by a disturbing wave of racial abuse.

Scheduled to premiere in London, the production announced its full cast recently.

However, according to reports from Deadline, the Jamie Lloyd Company, the production team behind the play, has expressed outrage at the "deplorable racial abuse" aimed at one of their cast members.

In a statement, the company condemned the harassment, asserting, "This must stop."

They emphasised the importance of creating a safe environment for artists to work without fear of online harassment. The production team vowed to support and protect all members of the company and stated their commitment to reporting any abuse encountered.

Amewudah-Rivers, making her West End debut, joins Holland on stage, who returns to the London theatre scene where he once starred in 'Billy Elliot The Musical' as a child. The production, directed by Jamie Lloyd, promises to be a significant event in the theatrical calendar.

Despite the unfortunate controversy, Amewudah-Rivers brings a wealth of experience to her role, having appeared in BBC series and various stage productions.

As per Deadline, the play is scheduled to open on May 11 and run until August 3, showcasing a talented cast alongside Holland and Amewudah-Rivers, including Freema Agyeman, Michael Balogun, and Tomiwa Edun.

As excitement builds for the premiere, the spotlight remains on the production's message of love and tragedy, overshadowing the negativity of online harassment and emphasizing the importance of creating a supportive and inclusive environment within the industry.

