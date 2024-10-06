"This season has been wonderful": Riteish Deshmukh gets candid about hosting 'Bigg Boss Marathi'

New Delhi [India], October 6 : Actor Riteish Deshmukh has won the hearts of the audience with his captivating hosting style on 'Bigg Boss Marathi'.

Ahead of the grand finale of 'Bigg Boss Marathi', the 'Masti' actor talked about the success of the show and shared his hosting experience.

In a conversation with ANI, the 'Double Dhamaal' actor said, "This season has been wonderful and we got an amazing response. We've been able to get the newer audience to the show, and all the credit goes to the makers and the contestants who have done such a fantastic job in the show."

He talked about the love that he received from the audience and how they call him Bhau of the nation. He recalled how the superstar Salman Khan called him Bhau for the first time, "He was the first person in my life who called me Bhau, Salman bhai and that is why I also call him in the same way."

Riteish also expressed his excitement about looking at him watching 'Bigg Boss 18', "I am very excited to see him as a host on the show."

Deshmukh to fulfil his commitment of hosting the grand finale landed in Mumbai from London in the middle of the shoot of 'Housefull 5'.

"When I was signing 'Bigg Boss', I already signed 'Housefull' and there were a lot of clashes to shoot abroad so I met the producer on how I can manage so anyhow we managed. I needed a weekly day off to shoot for the 'Bigg Boss'. And managing all that stuff... It's just that I was on a cruise for two and a half weeks, and from the cruise, it was difficult to fly back. So those are only two weeks that I can't come. But I'm glad they gave me two days off to shoot. I came on the set and shot overnight and finished the shoot.. "

While talking about the 'Housefull 5', he shared, "This time it is different from all the previous ones and even funnier."

On speaking about his future projects, "The other films I am doing are 'Masti 4' and 'Dhamaal 4' and I am also directing a film which is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj".

''Bigg Boss Marathi' airs on Colors Marathi.

