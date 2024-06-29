'This too shall pass': Hina Khan reacts to outpouring support post breast cancer diagnosis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 : A day after revealing she is battling stage 3 breast cancer, actor Hina Khan reacted to the outpouring support from fans and celebs by expressing that this phase will pass.

Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, she wrote a note that read, "This too shall pass," and added a smile and heart emoji to show her appreciation for the love and support she has received.

The actress also added the song 'Kar Har Maidaan Fateh' from the Ranbir Kapoor film Sanju to her story.

Hina on Friday confirmed that she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor shared that she has started treatment and is "doing well" and "fully committed" to overcoming the disease.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hina said, "Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger," Hina wrote.

"I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined and positive. With the grace of the almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and will be completely healthy. Please send your prayers blessings and love," she added.

Meanwhile talking about her work front, the actor gained a lot of recognition for her role 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. She is also known for her negative character Komolika in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. She was recently seen in Shinda Shinda No Papa and Ritam Shrivastava's directorial comedy-drama series 'Namacool'.

While talking about her shooting experience in Lucknow for 'Namacool, she said earlier, "It was a lovely experience shooting in Lucknow. I absolutely loved my stay in the city. The people there were really warm, and the food was absolutely lip-smacking. I enjoyed trying out all the local delicacies that the cast and crew made me try. Overall, it was a great experience shooting there."

Set in Lucknow, the series revolves around two friends, Mayank and Piyush, who want fame and popularity as they enter their second year of college.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor