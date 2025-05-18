"This trial is bittersweet": Aubrey O'Day on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial

Washington [US], May 18 : Singer Aubrey O'Day reacted to Sean 'Diddy' Combs's federal trial. She said, "This trial is bittersweet for me, as I've been speaking the truth about Diddy for 20 years now."

She later shared that her podcast on the saga, Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Present: Aubrey O'Day, Covering the Diddy Trial, will allow her to heal nearly two decades after Combs removed her from Danity Kane on MTV's Making the Band in 2008, reported People.

"This podcast is the first step in reclaiming my voice and career that I was robbed of when I was abruptly fired from my band in order to appear discredited," she said.

O'Day continued, "My heart goes out to all the victims, especially those who could have been spared, had anyone taken these claims seriously prior," as per People.

"My sincere hope is that justice will prevail and for there to be further systemic changes within the music industry to prevent all forms of abuse from those in a position of power," the star concluded.

O'Day first confirmed that she would not be testifying against Combs during the premiere episode of the iHeartRadio project, telling T.J. Holmes, "No, I'm not here to testify for the Diddy trial, that I know of."

She said that she "was contacted by Homeland Security" and "did have a meeting with" the organisation.

"I posted on my Instagram that I was here in New York and enjoying myself because I wanted to make it clear to everyone that I am not here testifying," O'Day further clarified, referencing social media posts she shared that caused speculation among fans, reported People.

Combs was arrested in September 2024 and is currently facing serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. Singer Cassie Ventura, his former partner who dated him for nearly 11 years, has accused him of years of abuse. Her 2023 lawsuit triggered a wider investigation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.Prosecutors claim Combs ran a large criminal network, using his business to traffic women since 2008. He has pleaded not guilty and denies all allegations. If convicted, Combs could face at least 15 years in prison.

