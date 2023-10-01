"This was that special movie for me": Shruti Haasan shares first look poster of ‘The Eye’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 : Actor Shruti Haasan posted the first look poster of her international project ‘The Eye’ and shared the experience of being part of it.

She wrote on her Instagram handle, “THE EYE… Sometimes you get to be a part of something magical, emotional and truthful - this was that special movie for me - I can’t wait for all of you to see it”

The Daphne Schmon-directed film has been nominated for Best Director and Best Director of Photography at the Greek International Film Festival. It was also nominated for Best Film at the London Independent Film Festival.

“The Eye has been nominated for best director @daphneschmon and best dop @jameschegwyn at the Greek international film screenings - nominated for best film at the London independent film festival,” she added.

She further shared her shooting experience and said, “The eye was filmed in corfu and made with love and care for the environment as well , the entire cast and crew worked toward reducing the environmental and carbon impact using green shoots sustainability platform .”

At last she concluded by expressing her gratitude towards people who supported her and mentioned, “Working with these incredible people has been pure love and magic @fingerprintcontentltd @daphneschmon @emilycarltoncarlton@jameschegwyn @markrowley90 @melanie_dicks2 @londonishstyle @yufai.suen #theeye #fingerprintcontent #TheEyeFilm #womeninfilm”

She will be also seen in Prashanth Neel’s directorial ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’. Apart from her, it features Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

This mega project is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, the makers of the successful KGF franchise, and features the same technical team from the KGF series.

The film promises to deliver a grandeur that has never been witnessed before on the big screen, with a staggering 14 massive sets constructed in and around Ramoji Film City. 'Salaar' will be released in 5 languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

