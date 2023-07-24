"This weather calls for ...": says Kajol as she has a relaxed Monday 

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 : Bollywood actor Kajol seems to be having a relaxed Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol dropped a photo of herself and shared what she want to do in this weather on Monday.

She captioned the post, “This weather calls for bhajiyas, coffee and books… #MondayMood.”

In the picture, Kajol can be seen wearing a printed brown dress with matching sunglasses placed on her head.

She was leaning her face on a pile of books. It seems that the actor planned to read books with a sip of coffee with bites of bhajiyas on her relaxed Monday.

The actor's fans chimed in the comment section as soon as the picture was uploaded.

A fan wrote, “Need to steal your collection.”

Another commented, “Me 24/7.”

“I LOVE YOU,” a social media user wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol is being lauded for her performance in the web show 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha', which is helmed by Suparn Varma.

The courtroom drama is the Indian adaptation of 'The Good Wife', which starred Julianna Margulies in the lead role. Kajol plays Noyonika Sengupta, a housewife who starts practising law again when her husband's public scandal puts him in prison.

Driven to prove herself in the competitive world of law and navigating her way through complicated relationships while seeking justice for her husband, Noyonika treads through tough challenges served by her fate.

Talking about the show, Kajol said, "The complexities are what defines a character to me and the layers surrounding Noyonika are what spoke to me when this role first came over. Noyonika felt personal, I instantly felt protective about her and that reaffirmed my faith in choosing 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka' to be my first step into the long format. Suparn Varma has built a world where the vulnerability of characters meets the cruel situations posed by life."

Jisshu Sengupta, Kubbra Sait, Sheeba Chaddha, Alyy Khan, and Gaurav Pandey are also a part of 'The Trial'.

Kajol was also seen in 'Lust Stories 2' recently.

