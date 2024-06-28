Sharmajee Ki Beti: Ayushmann Khurrana Gives Shoutout to Wife Tahira Kashyap’s Directorial by Relating It to Rohit Sharma (Check Out)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28: As Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's directorial 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' starring Sakshi Tanwar, Saiyami Kher, and Divya Dutta finally released on Friday, actor Ayushmann Khurrana can't stop gushing over his wife and gave a shoutout to her. Referring to the India versus England T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final match, he shared that Tahira's movie is out and said that it will "definitely warm your hearts" Taking to his Instagram stories, he wrote, "While we watch the match where sharma ji ka beta is leading our pack... the big news is @tahira_k's debut film #SharmajeeKiBeti is out! She's a born writer/director since our theatre days. This will definitely warm your hearts."

Tahira also expressed her gratitude and wrote a long note, "Dreams...sigh... they keep you alive. While you continue breathing it's your dreams that truly infuse the passionate spirit to keep you going. It took 7 long years but it was truly worth the wait. This was the longest gestation period for me..Thank you Universe, thank you to all the collaborators, thank you to all who believed in me, thank you to also those who didn't, thank you for all the delays and all the obstacles that happened in the interim, thank you to all the good days and those that were testing, for had it not been for all of the above, this day wouldn't have been possible. Every choice taken, every decision taken creates a new possibility for you. I am glad for all that happened as all that lead to this film getting so much love and respect. Gratitude, shukrana!"

Also Read| Desi Gangster Drama ‘Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper’ Starring Manav Kaul Arrives July 18th on Netflix (See Tweet)

Ayushmann and Tahira got married in 2008 and have two kids, a son Virajveer and a daughter Varushka.Meanwhile, talking about 'Sharmajee Ki Beti', recently, the makers organised the screening of the film in Mumbai, which was a star-studded affair, with Tapsee Pannu, Divya Dutta, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sonali Bendre, and others in attendance.The film features Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles, along with Vanshika Taparia, Arista Mehta, Sharib Hashmi and Parvin Dabas in pivotal roles. 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' explores the aspirations, dreams, and coming-of-age moments within a multigenerational narrative of quintessentially middle-class women from diverse backgrounds. 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' will is out on Prime Video.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor