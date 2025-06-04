This win was written in the stars, says Telugu star Mahesh Babu on RCB win

Chennai, June 4 Stating that this win was written in the stars, Telugu super star Mahesh Babu on Wednesday congratulated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru for clinching their maiden IPL title on Tuesday by defeating the Punjab Kings in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Taking to his X timeline, Mahesh Babu wrote, "All heart….All class….All #18. This win was written in the stars… Congratulations @imVkohli and Team RCB on this historic win…"

Several celebrities cutting across film industries have been congratulating the RCB franchise for having won their first IPL title on Tuesday.

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda, who was among the first to congratulate the RCB team, took to his X timeline to put out a congratulatory post. He wrote, "Congratulations to @RCBTweets, all RCB fans. You have waited with so much energy and passion and love. It's a happy happy moment to see."

Tamil actor Shanthanu Baghyaraj too put out a tweet congratulating the Bengaluru franchise. He wrote, "Congratulations @RCBTweets. It’s been a long wait... What a journey as a team you’ve had… To all the fans who’ve loyally supported for 18 years, you deserve this celebration. #IPL2025Final Well played @PunjabKingsIPL, great season but hard luck on the finals.An emotional moment to see @imVkohli breaking down into tears.“Ee saala cup Nimmaadu”."

Telugu star Allu Arjun said, "The wait is over. “Ee sala cup namde!” At last! We’ve been waiting for this day for 18 years. A big, big congratulations to RCB!"

Royal Challengers Bengaluru claimed their maiden title in the IPL, ending an 18-year wait with a sensational six-run win over Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat on Tuesday.

Restricted to 190/9 in 20 overs by a fine bowling performance led by Arshdeep Singh (3-40) and Kyle Jamieson (3-38), the Rajat Patidar-led side came back strongly with a mesmerizing bowling performance of their own to restrict Punjab Kings to 184/7 in 20 overs and thereby clinch the title.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor