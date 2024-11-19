"This would be his best film": Shoojit Sircar praises Abhishek Bachchan for his performance in 'I Want To Talk'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 : Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who is gearing up for the release of his movie, 'I Want To Talk', talked about casting Abhishek Bachchan and said that this is going to be his "best film" in his opinion.

In a conversation with ANI, the ace director recalled his meeting with Abhishek in Australia and how after his conversation with him he saw the "innocence" of his mother in his eyes.

"Abhishek and I met in Melbourne, Australia. He took me out to dinner one night, and we talked for 3-4 hours...During our conversation, Abhishek opened his heart to me, and I could see his mother's (Jaya Bachchan) innocence in his eyes...When I was shooting for the first time (for the film) with him, it was a silent shot and I could see the purity and innocence deep within him. I wanted the same warmth, which I got in Abhishek."

Calling the movie Abhishek's "best" project, he added, "This would be his best film in my opinion and I will keep it on the top...bahut si jagah par Irrfan (Khan) vaale moments create kiye hai. After watching the film, you will realise what he has done through his eyes in silence. His performance is outstanding. "

He also opened up about casting Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan in a film, "I would really like to cast Mr Bachchan (Amitabh Bachchan) and Abhishek in a film. i would also like to cast Deepika in it, she is my favourite actress."

I Want to Talk' is directed by Shoojit Sircar and stars Abhishek in the lead role. The story "explores complex emotional dynamics with Abhishek playing a pivotal character in the film grappling with deep emotional conflict. "

While talking about the film and the message it gives, he shared, "It is all about never give up approach in life. We all have problems in life but we should learn to face them. When you will see Abhishek's characters' problems in the film, you will feel 'our issues are nothing'. So, there are problems but it is needed to face them with patience."

Recently, the whole team of 'I Want to Talk' attended the film's music launch, where they shared their experience working on the project. At the event, Abhishek opened up about the physical changes he went through for the film

"There's always a huge beeline outside his office because the experience of making a film with him is very transformative. Not just physically, from what you see."He pointed to the movie poster, where he appears with a big belly, and said, "I'm not in this shape anymore."

He shared that the belly in the poster was real, not a prosthetic, and revealed that he gained extra kilos for the film.

"But it's been a learning experience. It's been life-changing. And I hope that we've managed to make a bit of a difference to the two, or three hours that you spend in the cinema or watching the film. We've worked hard. It's a very sincere effort," he said.

Shoojit Sircar and Ronnie Lahiri have produced the project under Rising Sun Films. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 22, 2024.

