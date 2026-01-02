“This Year I’m Learning to Be Kinder to Myself”: Saniya Khera

Actress Saniya Khera, known for her work in shows like Junooniyatt, Tose Naina Milaike, Mann Atisundar, and Prem Leela, is currently seen as the negative lead in Shehzadi Hai Tu Dil Ki. As 2025 ends, she looks back at the year with gratitude and personal growth. For Saniya, the New Year is not about fame or work goals. She wants to focus on being kind to herself. “This year is about being kinder to myself. I have spent so long trying to be perfect in work and life that I forgot to just be human,” she says.

She is learning to rest without feeling guilty, to feel her emotions, and not to think that her value depends on how much she does. “I am learning not to measure my worth by how busy I am,” she adds. Saniya also wants to be honest and connect with people, even when it is not easy. “It means showing myself as I am, not always ‘on’. Choosing to connect instead of staying alone, even when being open feels uncomfortable,” she says.

To stay calm and focused, she follows simple daily habits like sitting quietly, being thankful, praying, and thinking about her day. “When I feel balanced inside, the world outside feels easier,” she says. For Saniya, the New Year is about peace, honesty, and being true to herself, not just work or fame.