Thorsten Kaye recalls not liking award shows before 2024 Daytime Emmy win

Washington [US], June 8 : On a night filled with glitz and glamour, the 51st Daytime Emmys celebrated outstanding talent in the television industry.

Among the winners was Thorsten Kaye, known for his role as Ridge Forrester in the long-running soap opera, 'The Bold and the Beautiful.'

Kaye's victory in the category of outstanding 'lead performance in a daytime drama series: actor' marked a significant milestone in his career.

As Kaye accepted the award, he took the opportunity to express his gratitude, as per People magazine.

Not only did he thank his cast and crew for their unwavering support, but he also paid tribute to his family, acknowledging that being a father to his children was the "greatest honour" of his life.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C78CJUoJKh-/

According to People magazine, while giving a heartfelt speech, Kaye surprisingly admitted that he had never been a fan of award shows before, but that all changed that night.

With a touch of humour, he quipped, "Now they make perfect sense!" He went on to emphasize the importance of having a strong support system, from a great boss to a cast that tolerates and uplifts each other.

Kaye recognized that success in the entertainment industry is a team effort.

The category for best actor was dominated by actors from CBS shows, including Eric Braeden from 'The Young and the Restless,' Scott Clifton and John McCook from 'The Bold and the Beautiful,' and Eric Martsolf from 'Days of Our Lives.'

'The Young and the Restless,' created by the late William J Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, has captivated audiences since its premiere in 1973, boasting a rich history with over 350 cast members.

Eric Braeden, who portrays the charismatic Victor Newman, has been with the show for over 40 years. Despite his long tenure, Braeden remains dedicated to his character and the loyal audience that has supported him throughout the years.

John McCook, the longest-running male actor on 'The Bold and the Beautiful,' has portrayed the role of Eric Forrester since the show's inception in 1987. His outstanding performance garnered him a Daytime Emmy award in 2022.

Scott Clifton, who joined 'The Bold and the Beautiful' in 2010 as William "Liam" Spencer III, has received nine Daytime Emmy nominations and won three. In 2017, he made history by becoming the first male actor to win Daytime Emmys in all three performance categories: younger, supporting, and lead, according to People magazine.

Rounding out the nominees is Eric Martsolf, beloved for his portrayal of Brady Black on 'Days of Our Lives.' Martsolf's talent earned him a Daytime Emmy for supporting actor in 2014.

As the Daytime Emmy Awards aired live on CBS and Paramount+, viewers were able to witness the celebration of talent and the recognition of these exceptional actors.

The first of the two batches of the award show was held on Friday night which was hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the second half of the awards show, Daytime Creative Arts and Lifestyle Emmy Awards will be presented on Saturday night and will be available to stream on The Emmys apps.

