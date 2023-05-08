"Those who speak of banning 'The Kerala Story' are as wrong as....": Shabana Azmi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 : 'The Kerala Story', which hit the theatres on Friday, has been facing protests across the country due to its storyline.

'The Kerala Story' stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bih, Siddhi Idn and Sonia Bal in the lead roles. The controversy surrounding the film started when its trailer claimed that 32,000 women from Kerala had gone missing and joined the terrorist group ISIS. This statement triggered a heated political debate and many leaders questioned the veracity of the claim.

Those who speak of banning #The Kerala Story are as wrong as those who wanted to ban Aamir Khan’s #Laal Singh Chaadha. Once a film has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification nobody has the right to become an extra constitutional authority .— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) May 8, 2023

Amid the ongoing backlash, veteran actor Shabana Azmi, on Thursday, showed support to the film.

Earlier, Union Minister Anurag Thakur also came out in support of the team of 'The Kerala Story'.

The Kerala Story' is not just a film. There are some people who want to lure girls into the path of terrorism, and their face has been exposed in this film," said Thakur.

Referring to the political parties opposing the film, he alleged that they support PFI, terrorism and ISIS."Some political parties are opposing it. If they are protesting then they support PFI, terrorism and ISIS," said Thakur.

The film opened at Rs eight crore at the box office on Friday.

