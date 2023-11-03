"Thought I was the only actor at home": Shilpa Shetty lauds husband Raj Kundra for 'UT69'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 : Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Friday heaped praises on husband Raj Kundra's debut film 'UT69'.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared an emotional clip of Raj from the movie.

Sharing the clip, she penned a lengthy note, which read, "My dearest Cookie, I know I say many things... but, this is something I want you to remember! YOU are special & brave, and I am soooo proud of you [?]Many people go through hardships... some become cynical, some bitter, & some even change. What is admirable is how YOU have taken it all in your stride and embraced life's journey with positivity."

Talking about the film, Shilpa said, "#UT69 celebrates the human spirit and shows how one can turn adversities into strength. You're a living example of that. We all have our journeys - and you have endured yours with faith and patience Last but not least, UT69 is entertaining despite dealing with a delicate subject and kudos to @shahnawazali1 for handling this incredible story with a cinematic lens that balances dark humour & gut-wrenching emotions. It's not an easy task, but you pulled it off. Congratulations to the entire team (most are debutants )'

Praising Raj's acting in the film, she added, "It's a slice of your life, @onlyrajkundra, and you have put your life into it. Wishing you all only the very best. As an actor, you are a natural! Unbelievable, considering it's your first film (I thought I was the only actor at home now I stand corrected)"

'UT69' starring Raj Kundra and directed by Shahnawaz Ali is all about Raj Kundra's life in prison.

Meanwhile, Shilpa on the work front, will be seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.

