“Thought somebody was trying to play joke on me”: Pallavi Joshi on winning National Film Award

By Reena Bhardwaj

Maryland [US], August 29 : Actor and producer Pallavi Joshi is currently on cloud nine as she recently bagged the Best Supporting Actress award at the 69th National Film Awards for her performance in the film ‘The Kashmir Files’.

Talking exclusively to ANI, Pallavi said, “For a minute I thought that this is probably a dream when I did this character of Radhika Menon (in The Kashmir Files), I told Vivek Agnihotri that this is probably one of my best performances but I am not going to get an award for this. When I heard this news, I thought that somebody was trying to just play a joke on me. So it took me a while to sink in. I'm so happy that this character was recognised."

Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri the film starred Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumaar in the lead roles.

“It was very different from what I am as a person and to portray that honestly and sincerely was of great importance for me. Most importantly our film won the Best Film award for National Integration because that just underlines what we were trying to say through our film,” she added.

‘The Kashmir Files’ won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration at the 69th National Film Awards.

'The Kashmir Files,' on the life of Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990 Kashmir insurgency, is based on first-generation video interviews of victims of the Kashmiri massacre, making an account of their pain, suffering, struggle and trauma.

The movie, which was originally released on March 11, 2022, made it to the Oscars 2023 reminder list when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) released the list of 301 feature films eligible for this year's Oscars.

