Three-day retrospective on Brazilian filmmaker Joao Moreira Salles from Dec 19

New Delhi, Dec 17 The Embassy of Brazil, in collaboration with the Indian Habitat Centre (IHC) is hosting screenings of three documentary films by the Brazilian documentary filmmaker Joao Moreira Salles.

The opening film of the three-day retrospective that starts on December 19 is 'No Intenso Agora', analyses and compares images of the political upheavals of the 1960s, from the military coup in Brazil to China's Cultural Revolution, from the student uprisings in Paris to the end of the Prague Spring.

The second film, 'Nelson Freire', to be screened on December 20 is a documentary about Brazilian pianist Nelson Freire and his relationship with music. The retrospective will come to an end on December 21 with Santiago, which follows the man who used to work for the director and his parents as a butler. The films will be presented by film critic Murtaza Ali Khan who has curated the retrospective for the embassy.

Joao Moreira Salles is a noted Brazilian documentarian who was born in 1962 in Rio de Janeiro. He is an award-winning film director and producer. He founded the influential Piaui magazine in Brazil in 2006.

Speaking about the retrospective, Andre Aranha Correa Do Lago, the Ambassador of Brazil to India said, "The movies of Joao Moreira Salles show creative and original narrative approaches about Brazil's role and perspective on universal themes."

Khan added, "While the audiences in India can explore a lot of mainstream Brazilian films and series, a festival of documentary films allows for a greater scope for socio-cultural introductions."

