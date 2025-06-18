“Three Hearts. One Destiny” Says Sanjay Leela Bhansali As Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Completes 26 Years

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a filmmaker worthy of being counted in the same breath as Indian cinema legends like Raj Kapoor, K. Asif, and Guru Dutt, directors who captured hearts through their grand visions and cinematic brilliance. While SLB has delivered some of the most iconic films of all time, one such masterpiece is Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which completes 26 years today. Bhansali Productions has beautifully revisited this romantic musical drama to celebrate the special occasion.

The makers of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam took to their social media and shared a video revisiting the film’s captivating moments. They also penned the caption —

“Three hearts. One destiny.

Sameer loved her with passion.

Vanraj loved her with patience.

And Nandini... loved with a heart caught between the two❤‍🩹

Celebrating 26 years of a story that continues to stir our souls!”

Be it the grandeur, the cast, the music, the direction, the choreography, the love story, or the cinematography — Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam ticked every box of a wholesome entertainer. A winner of four National Awards, the film proudly holds the crown of a cult classic.

It is a perfect blend of love, sacrifice, celebration, and heartbreak, enriched with a brilliant musical score. Starring Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles, the film struck a deep emotional chord with audiences through its compelling narrative and remarkable performances.

