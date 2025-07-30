Three Minors Who Went Missing From Delhi to Meet Salman Khan Found Safe in Nashik After 4 Days

Three minors from Delhi, aged between 9 and 13, who had been missing since July 25, were found in Nashik. The children had reportedly travelled there in hopes of meeting Salman Khan.According to PTI the police said, "Three minor boys who went missing from Delhi on July 25 were found safe at a railway station in Maharashtra's Nashik on Tuesday -- four days after they left home for Mumbai in the hope of meeting Bollywood actor Salman Khan."According to a report in Times Now, the children had been in touch with a boy named Wahid from Jalna, Maharashtra, who claimed he had met Salman and could help them meet the actor too.

On July 25, the boys left their homes without informing their families, triggering panic and prompting their parents to file missing person reports. During the initial phase of the investigation, a crucial lead emerged when police found a handwritten note at one of the boys' residences. The note mentioned their plan to meet Wahid in Jalna. This led the authorities to begin tracking train routes from Delhi to Maharashtra. Reportedly, CCTV footage from the Ajmeri Gate railway station confirmed the boys had boarded a train. Based on the timing and destination, police suspected the boys were on the Sachkhand Express, which runs between Delhi and Maharashtra. However, once Wahid became aware that the police were involved, he reportedly backed out. The boys then abandoned their plan to travel to Jalna and disembarked in Nashik.With coordination between the Delhi Police, Railway Protection Force, and Maharashtra Police, the boys were eventually located at a railway station in Nashik on the fourth day of their disappearance. Authorities are investigating further to ascertain Wahid's role in the incident.