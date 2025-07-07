‘Threw Up for 2 Days’: Singer Neha Bhasin Opens Up on Consuming Fat Burners Due to Body Shaming

Neha Bhasin, who is one of the popular singers in the entertainment industry, recently revealed that she once attempted suicide during her teenage days. The singer is known for some popular tracks like 'Swag Se Swagat' from Tiger Zinda Hai, 'Dhunki' from Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and many more. Neha in a podcast with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa opened up about being a victim of body shaming even after weighing 50kgs.

Neha began her career in 2002 and in 2003 she was put on a fat burner and at that time she was unaware of side effects. She said that she once had a major fight with the channel her girl group was signed with. When she tried to speak to the head of the channel, another man, who harassed her, also joined the conversation.

Also Read: "I Trust the Process": Deepak Paramesh on Hustle, Growth, and the Thrill of Reinvention

Talking about the harassment Neha told Bharti and Harsh that, "Conference room mein jaise ek bada TV hota hai, usne us TV par video daal diya aur mere pet par circle karte hue bola, 'See, you are so fat. Because of which, we can’t release the video.' I was 50 kg at that time. I remember, I went home aur gusse mein aadhi se zyada bottle fat burners ki kha li thi. That was my way of trying to commit suicide and for two days, I was throwing up, the band did not know what has happened."