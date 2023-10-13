Through letters, calligraphy designer duo Abraham and Thakore create language of connection in their collection

New Delhi [India], October 13 ( ANI): Designers David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore's presentation at Lakme Fashion Week 2023 was a display of exquisitely created attires and a way of communicating a significant message.

The show is taking place from October 11-15 at Pragati Maidan.

The collection included a classic white shirt, a pant suit, and a sari with letters, numbers and symbols.

Talking about it, Abraham told ANI, "It is about communication and it is about how we communicate with each other. We were looking at different way of communication including letter writing, calligraphy, morse code, binary codes and others, so all the ways human beings keep in touch with each other. It is about connection."

Lakme Fashion Week's official handle posted on Instagram, "Abraham and Thakore's Body Language is a striking collection where playful typography is at the core. This theme is explored through the meticulous craftsmanship of ikat, ajrakh, brocades, badla, sequin, and fine laser cut work. In this collection, the play on primordial concepts - as primordial as language - runs parallel to the experiments in fashion classics. This time, the line between the formal and casual is artfully blurred."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

Many celebrities have graced the fashion show including Kalki Koechlin, Karisma Kapoor, and Saba Azad.

