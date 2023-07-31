"Throughout the KKK-13 show, I discovered so much about myself," says Anjum Fakih  

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 : ‘Kundali Bhagya’ fame Anjum Fakih has been eliminated from the stunt-based reality show, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’.

On talking about her experience of being on the show, she said, “As I reflect on the incredible journey on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13', I realise that every moment was charged with determination. Throughout the show, I discovered so much about myself and learned how to take control of my mental space. These valuable lessons will stay with me for a lifetime. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all the viewers and my fellow contestants who supported me throughout this thrilling adventure.”

“Their encouragement meant the world to me, and I hope I have made them proud. A special thanks to the amazing Rohit sir, whose mentorship unlocked my potential. His belief in us gave us the strength to face every challenge even with fear coursing through our minds. This show marks a turning point in my life; it has been an unforgettable experience that I will forever hold dear,” she added.

During the show, she performed a number of challenging tasks. At last, while performing a water-based stunt Anjum was defeated by Aishwarya Sharma.

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ airs on Colors.

