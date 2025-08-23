Throwback Saturday: Karisma Kapoor recalls working in 'Jeet'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 : Karisma Kapoor on Saturday took a stroll down memory lane, remembering working in 'Jeet', which also starred Sunny Deol and Salman Khan.

As the film clocked 29 years, production banner Nadiadwala Grandson uploaded a special anniversary post.

"A film that continues to live in our hearts even today #NGEFamily celebrates the #29thAnniversaryOfJeet #SajidNadiadwala #Jeet," the post read.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNr9NiQ5LtJ/

Resharing the post, Karisma on Instagram Story wrote, "memories (Red heart emoji)."

Released in 1996, 'Jeet' was directed by Raj Kanwar. Amrish Puri, Tabu and Alok Nath also played pivotal roles in the film. It was a romantic action film that enthralled audiences.

Meanwhile, speaking of Karisma's future projects, she will be seen headlining the 'Brown' series, which also stars Helen and Soni Razdan.

In the coming months, she will also be seen in Netflix's 'Dining With The Kapoors'. It promises candid conversations about Kapoor family's personal life experiences, familial relationships and love for cinema set against a backdrop of delicious meals.

