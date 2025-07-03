Throwback Thursday: A look at Bollywood's iconic villain Amrish Puri's adorable pictures with wife Urmila Diveker

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 : Nostalgia alert! Earlier, fans had limited access to the personal details of film stars, unless they willingly shared them through interviews and film promotions. Cut to 2025, all you have to do is be on social media to know what your favourite celebrities are up to.

Bollywood's iconic villain, Amrish Puri, passed away on January 12, 2005, but his legacy and memories live on through his versatile performances and photos shared by his family and fans. His grandson, Vardhan Puri, often treats Amrish Puri's fans to his dadu's unseen pictures via his Instagram account.

On July 1, Vardhaan walked down memory lane and dug out some priceless adorable images of late Amrish Puri and his wife Urmila Diveker, who died eight years ago. Have a look at those vintage pictures here.

On the death anniversary of his dadi, Vardhaan recalled the love both Amrish Puri and his wife had for each other.

"I love you, Dadi. 8 years since you are gone, but there's not a single moment that we as a family have not felt your presence in spirit. You exist in each breath we take. I can hear you sing lullabies in your sweet voice every time I cannot sleep. The clinking sound of your bangles never leaves my ears, especially when I feel lonely. Your nails painted in your favourite shade of pink still tickle my back all night when I need comforting. You raised us with so much love. You shall forever be the real HERO of our family, as Dadu always said," he wrote.

"A few days before Dadu passed away in January 2005, when both Dadu and Dadi were 72 years old, I happened to enter their room early in the morning to borrow Dadu's gym socks. What I observed made me tear up. Dadu and Dadi were fast asleep... but their hands were intertwined with each other. Their chests moved up and down slowly, and there was a smile on their lips. Suddenly, I realised that they both didn't look as young as they used to look a few years back, and the thought of losing them scared the living daylights out of me. I kept staring at them. In that moment, it hit me that life is oh so temporary and unpredictable. But love will stay forever," Vardhan recalled.

This adorable post garnered the attention of fans and members of the Indian film industry. Legendary Anupam Kher and actor Varun Dhawan also liked the pictures.

Reportedly, Amrish Puri met his wife at an insurance company where he worked as a clerk. They married in the 1950s and had two children a son named Rajiv and a daughter named Namrata.

