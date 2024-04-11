Throwback Thursday: Madhuri Dixit grooves elegantly to 'Bairi Piya' from 'Devdas'

Mumbai, April 11 Madhuri Dixit Nene on Thursday grooved to the popular track 'Bairi Piya' from her 2002 period romantic drama 'Devdas', showcasing her elegant dance moves.

The actress, who enjoys 39 million followers on Instagram, shared a Reel video, wherein she can be seen wearing a yellow ethnic outfit and dancing on the track 'Bairi Piya', which is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Udit Narayan.

The song is originally picturised on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The video, which seems to be shot on the sets of 'Dance Deewane', shows Madhuri wearing a green kundan necklace with minimal makeup and open hair.

The post is captioned: "Le hi jayega tera jiya... #thursday #throwbackthursday."

The video has garnered 474K views.

On the work front, Madhuri is currently the judge of 'Dance Deewane'. It is co-judged by Suniel Shetty and hosted by laughter queen Bharti Singh.

The show airs on Saturday and Sunday on Colors.

