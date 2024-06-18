Throwback Tuesday: Aishwarya, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan's 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' completes 25 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 : 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' is one of the most iconic films of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. To date, it is being remembered for actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan's performances, songs and whatnot.

The film completed 25 years today and to mark its silver jubilee, Bhansali Productions posted some mesmerizing visuals from the movie.

"Three hearts intertwined in a romance like no other! Celebrating 25 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's masterpiece that forever lives in our hearts (heart emoji)

#25YearsOfHumDilDeChukeSanam," a post read on the Instagram account of Bhansali Productions.

Released in 1999, the iconic movie narrates the story of a newly-wed man Vanraj (Ajay), who discovers that his wife Nandini (Aishwarya) is in love with another man Sameer (Salman) and decides to unite them. However, the story took a turn when Nandini had a change of heart and decided to stay with Vanraj (Ajay) instead of going with Sameer.

The music of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' deserves a special mention. Each song became an instant hit and continues to be cherished by music lovers. Whether it was the playful "Nimbuda Nimbuda," the soul-stirring "Tadap Tadap," the energetic "Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje," or the timeless title track "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam," every composition struck a chord with the audience.

'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' also won several awards including the National Award for music, choreography, cinematography and production design.

