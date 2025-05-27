Thug Life: Song 'O Maara' out now

New Delhi [India], May 27 : 'O Maara' song from Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR-starrer 'Thug Life' has been unveiled.

Composed by music maestro A R Rahman and rendered with fierce intensity by singer Nitesh Aher, 'O Maara' is picturised on Silambarasan TR, whose raw charisma ignites every frame.

On lending his vocals to the song, Nitesh Aher in a press note said, "When I first heard the scratch of 'O Maara', I felt like I was being invited to create history. A R Rahman sir's brilliance, Kamal sir's vision, Silambarasan TR's screen energy, and the HC Team's razor-sharp writing demanded a vocal performance of a lifetime. They needed rage, soul, swaggerevery ounce of fire I had. I recorded this track like I was stepping into Maara's shoes, aware of his defiance. This is the most intense I've ever gone in the studio. Here's hoping that the listeners make this song their own."

Kamal Haasan leads the film as Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker, alongside Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf, among others.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Thug Life is slated to be released on June 5.

The film marks Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan's reunion after 38 years.

When he was asked about the grand reunion with Kamal Haasan and any changes he found in him, Mani Ratnam laughed as he replied, "He (Kamal Haasan) is also a writer. So, he takes half the blame or half the credit"

"But it's nice..You can collaborate not just on the making but on the thought process itself, on what the content is and how it can be developed and how it can be finished. The whole process becomes easy. As a director, it's a pleasure when you have an actor who's very good.Now, if you have an actor who also writes with you, it's even more easier," Mani Ratnam told ANI.

