'Thug Life' teaser: Kamal Haasan unleashes action-packed avatar, film to release on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 : On the occasion of Kamal Haasan's birthday, the makers of 'Thug Life' dropped a teaser and announced the release date of the film.

In the teaser, shared by the makers, Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR can be seen doing some out-of-the-box action sequences. Silambarasan can be seen celebrating Holi in one shot and bathed in blood in another as he rushes at his opponents. It also shows Kamal Haasan fighting and attacking a group of people with vengeance in his eyes.

His STORY, His RULES#KHBirthdayCelebrations#HBDKamalHaasan#ThugLifeFromJune5 Tamil - https://t.co/uveSa7Pu5c #KamalHaasan #ManiRatnam #SilambarasanTR #Thuglife A #ManiRatnam Film Telugu - https://t.co/40fSKXbi1k Kannada - https://t.co/nEWa5B4eT0 Malayalam -… pic.twitter.com/In6CALBMri — Raaj Kamal Films International (@RKFI) November 7, 2024

'Thug Life' will be released in theatres on June 5, 2025.

Another special highlight of the film is the musical score, which is composed by the legendary AR Rahman.

The film is touted as a gangster drama. 'Thug Life' is directed by Mani Ratnam and co-produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. The film stars Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Abhirami, and Nasser. The film's music was composed by AR Rahman.

Last year, ahead of Kamal Haasan's birthday, the makers unveiled the title of the film. On Instagram, the film's production house Raaj Kamal Films International treated fans to an intriguing title announcement video.

They captioned the post, "A NEW NAME, A NEW HISTORY!#ThugLife. #KH234 #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #HBDKamalSir #HBDUlaganayagan."

The video features Kamal Haasan in a never-seen-before avatar. In the video, he can be seen standing in a bleak, hazy landscape while wrapped in a rough cloak. He is being chased by few men and they could be seen approaching him. Then, camera pans across Kamal's face, revealing his full look included a heavy moustache and beard.

After working in 'Nayakan', Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are reuniting for this film.

