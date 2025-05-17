'Thug Life' trailer: Kamal Haasan unleashes action-packed avatar in Mani Ratnam's directorial

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 17 : And the wait is finally over. The trailer of legendary director Mani Ratnam and icon Kamal Haasan's film ' Thug Life' was unveiled on Saturday evening.

Sporting a rugged look, Haasan surprised his fans with his action-packed avatar in the trailer.

The trailer started with Kamal Haasan's voiceover, "You saved my life, you protected me from the Lord of Death. Our two destinies were written as one. You and I are now bound together as one. Till the end."

In the clip, Haasan's character is seen sharing family-like relations with Amar (played by Silambarasan). However, due to certain reasons, the two drifted apart as at the end of the trailer they were seen locking horns with each other.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GoJXALuvP_g

'Thug Life' marks reunion of Haasan and Mani Ratnam after over 35 years. They previously collaboratd on crime drama 'Nayakan'. Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Abhirami, Joju George, Nasser, Mahesh Manjrekar and Ali Fazal are also a part of the movie.

The trailer was launched at a grand event, which also featured candid talk sessions with the cast.

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam opened up about their collaboration after over three decades. Music maestro AR Rahman spoke about how the score is as much a character in the film as the protagonist.

STR, Trisha, and the supporting cast shared their experiences of working under Mani Ratnam's legendary direction and matching steps with Kamal Haasan's powerhouse performance.

The film is jointly produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies. The film's audio launch event, which was cancelled due to Pahalgam Terror attack is now rescheduled for May 24.

Thug Life is all set to be released on June 5.

