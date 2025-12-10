Tia Bajpai Masters Bike Riding for Her Upcoming Film: "It Was Far More Difficult Than I Imagined"

Tia Bajpai is gearing up for a thrilling role in her upcoming film, and in preparation, she has taken on the challenge of learning bike riding in real desert terrain. While training among the vast dunes, she pushed through tough conditions—uneven sand, scorching heat, and unpredictable slopes that tested both balance and stamina.

Despite a few minor injuries from unexpected falls, Tia remained unstoppable. Sharing her experience, she said: “Riding in the desert was far more difficult than I imagined. The sand shifts constantly under the wheels, and a small misbalance can throw you off. I had a couple of minor falls and bruises, but every fall made me stronger and more determined to get it right.”

Her dedication and resilience speak volumes about how committed she is to her craft. With new skills secured and a fearless spirit leading the way, Tia Bajpai is all set to deliver a powerful performance that audiences will remember.