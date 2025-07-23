Tia Mowry reacts to backlash after calling herself "single mom"

Washington DC [US], July 23 : Actress Tia Mowry, who shares kids Cree, 14, and Cairo, 7, with ex-husband Cory Hardrict, responded to the backlash she's received for referring to herself as a "single mom," according to E! News.

She and her ex-husband, Cory Hardict, finalised their divorce in 2023. They continue to co-parent their two kids, 14-year-old Cree and 7-year-old Cairo. The Seventeen Again star reacted to the backlash she's received for calling herself a "single mom."

"Family can look different than what we imagined and still be full of love, stability, and joy," Tia wrote in her Instagram post. "This is my truth, and I want to share it. Being a 'single mom' doesn't always mean a mom doing it all alone without the father present in their kids' lives at all. I recognise that archetype is extremely difficult, and I truly empathise."

However, the 47-year-old wanted to shed focus on the "overlooked" aspect of her life that she is still getting used to. After all, she and the Brotherly Love actor were married for 14 years before announcing their separation in 2022, according to E! News.

"For me, in my household, I am SINGLE," she continued. "I don't have a partner, so I'm holding it down for everyone at home. I'm the only parent present day-to-day. I remember those first nights after my world shifted."

In fact, Tia noted that she "felt guilt" and "shame" about how the divorce would affect Cree and Cairo. But despite her conflicting emotions, she knew that she and Cory would always prioritise their feelings, according to E! News.

"It's not even about being a 'single mom.' It's about recognising we need to normalise different family dynamics," the actor explained. "Just because parents aren't together doesn't mean the family is 'broken.' It just looks different. Parents have to set aside their emotions and feelings for each other. They have to be there for their kids. No matter what."

Tia's post comes seven months after she detailed the highs and lows of co-parenting her two kids during the holidays.

"I'll admit, as a single mom, I sometimes feel the weight because our family doesn't look like others," she wrote on Instagram in December alongside a sweet photo of her and her little ones posed near their Christmas tree. "But you know what? That's okay. Different doesn't mean less than. The most important thing is keeping the traditions alive for my childrenbecause no matter how it looks, we are still family," according to E! News.

