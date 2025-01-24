Tiesto: The energy, passion of the people in India are unlike anything else

Mumbai, Jan 24 Dutch DJ and record producer Tiesto is set to return to India after more than a decade, headlining the Tiësto India Tour 2025, a three-city journey.

The DJ will kick off the tour at Backyard Sports Club, Gurugram, on February 13, NESCO, Mumbai on February 14, and culminate with a grand finale at Terraform Arena, Bengaluru on February 16.

Speaking about his return to India, Tiësto said, "I’m beyond thrilled to return to India after 10 years! The incredible energy and passion of the people here are unlike anything else.”

“Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru – get ready to party with me because this is going to be unforgettable! India has always held a special place in my heart, and I can't wait to experience that magic once again," Tiesto, whose real name is Tijs Michiel Verwest added.

Tiesto will deliver a two-hour set that bridges the past and future of electronic dance music.

Deepak Choudhary, Founder & Managing Director, EVA Live shared his excitement, "Tiësto is more than an artist – he’s a phenomenon, a visionary, and a symbol of global music culture. His return to India is a momentous occasion that underscores the evolution of the Indian EDM landscape.”

“This tour isn’t just about music; it’s about creating memories, celebrating connection, and elevating the cultural pulse of the nation. We’re proud to be the driving force behind this iconic experience."

Tiesto was voted "The Greatest DJ of All Time" by Mix magazine in a 2010/2011 poll amongst fans. In 2013, he was voted by DJ Mag readers as the "best DJ of the last 20 years". He is also regarded as the "Godfather of EDM". He won the Grammy Award for Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical for his remixed version of John Legend's hit "All of Me" at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards.

Sandeep Batra, Head of International Wealth and Premier Banking, HSBC India added, "Tiësto’s return is not just a musical event; it’s a celebration of creativity, community, and innovation.”

