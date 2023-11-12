'Tiger 3': Fans applaud Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif chemistry, dub SRK's cameo "best"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 : Much-awaited film of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, 'Tiger 3' has hit theatres and no doubt fans are showering their love on the film. With a Diwali release, the film has turned into a special treat for audiences.

"It is amazing like the earlier parts and most special is Shah Rukh Khan's entry in the film. The complete film is rock and just on Diwali go and watch the film," a cinegoer toldafter watching the film.

Terming Emraan Hashmi as "the best villain", he said, "He is the best of 'Tiger 3'"

Another said that he "loved the chemistry of Salman and Katrina."

"Shah Rukh Khan's cameo was best" another moviegoer said.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' is the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe after 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'War' and 'Pathaan'.

Talking about the film, Salman had earlier said, "The action in Tiger 3 is raw, realistic yet spectacular. It is simply out of the world. What I love about the Tiger franchise is that the hero is presented as the larger-than-life Hindi film hero who can take on an army of people with his bare hands! He is okay to shed blood and still keep standing till everyone around him is finished."

He added, "The heroism (of Tiger) is in him taking the challenge headon and not back down just as a real-life tiger would do when he hunts his prey. My character, Tiger, will never retreat from a fight. He will never give up till he is breathing and he will be the last man standing for his country."

"I like how Tiger has been presented on the big screen by YRF and that's what has caught the fancy of the audience. They like to see Tiger in action because they know they will get to see some of the most gritty and coolest action sequences ever. I hope they love the trailer of Tiger 3 because it has some mad moments of outrageous action that people have seen to date," Salman said.

