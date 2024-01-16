"Tiger 3 has made a place for itself in the books of time": Emraan Hashmi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 : Actor Emraan Hashmi unleashed his devil side last year with 'Tiger 3'.

His performance as an antagonist Aatish Rehman in 'Tiger ' 3 was widely appreciated. He is now once again being showered with praise for his role in the film, courtesy Tiger 3's OTT release months after it hit the theatres.

Speaking about it, Emraan said, "It is truly special when a film keeps giving you appreciation and respect again and again. This means that a film has made a place for itself in the books of time. It is really amazing to have got so much love playing an anti-hero in Tiger 3."

He added, "I was sold on the idea to play a villain who as much shrewd and cunning as he is powerful enough to take on an iconic hero like Tiger in a hand to hand combat. Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma created a very unique anti-hero archetype for me to play with and make him my own.I'm delighted that audience gave me love when Tiger 3 released in theatres and the film went on to become a big hit. Now, they are again pouring love on me when Tiger 3 has released on streaming. This is testimony to the fact that the film and its story and its characters have connected to the hearts of audiences."

In 'Tiger 3', Emraan shared screen space with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Interestingly, it also has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan.

Meanwhile, Emraan is all set to headline a digital series titled 'Showtime'.Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, 'Showtime' is touted to be an "epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema", which will give the audience a sneak peek into what goes behind the multi-million dollar industry of Bollywood, nepotism and the power struggles at the top.

Excited about 'Showtime', Emraan said in a statement, "Being in the industry for so long, I have seen both the good and bad side of it, so when this show came to me, I grabbed the opportunity of being a part of it and could resonate with it on various levels. Disney+ Hotstar and Dharmatic Entertainment have been known to be some of the most quality storytellers in the industry and collaborating with them has been an incredible experience. We have always seen the audience longing to know more about what goes on behind the closed doors of Bollywood and let me just say - we have heard you all! Get ready to dive deep into the tales of Bollywood!"

Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Shriya Saran are also a part of 'Showtime'.

