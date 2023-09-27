Tiger 3 Teaser: Salman Khan returns with another deadly mission

Salman Khan, the OG spy of the YRF Spy Universe, is back. Yash Raj Films released a short teaser of their much awaited spy flick Tiger 3.In the short promo, Tiger aka Salman delivers a message. He says, “I am Avinash Singh Rathore but I am Tiger for all of you”. as he begins to narrate his story. He shares he has been declared a traitor after serving the country for 20 years and he wants the people of the country to decide how they want to introduce him to his son. He says, “Main India see apna character certificate maang raha hun (I am asking for a character certificate from India.”

After delivering the message, he is off to a mission where he is seen fighting his new enemies. The teaser boasts of some heavy-duty dialogues as Salman concludes, “Jab take Tiger mara nahi, tab take Tiger haara nahi. Tiger 3 is a part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe which includes films like Pathaan, War, Tiger Zinda Hai and Ek Tha Tiger. It will feature a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan, just like Salman had in Pathaan. The film is directed by Band Baaja Baaraat fame Maneesh Sharma. It will have Katrina Kaif reprising her role of Zoya from the last two films and Emraan Hashmi has joined the franchise as an antagonist.The last two films, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, were box office winners. While Ek Tha Tiger amassed a collection of Rs 198.78 crore, Tiger Zinda Hai earned Rs 339.16 crore.



