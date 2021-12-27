"Tiger Bhi Zinda Hai, Saanp Bhi:": Salman Khan reacts after getting bitten by snake

Salman Khan, who was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse in Panvel, a day before his birthday. The actor, who is recovering, stepped out for a photo-op session with the paparazzi gathered outside his Panvel farmhouse on Sunday night. "A snake had entered a room in my farmhouse and the children got scared. So I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it with my other hand to release it. When our staff saw the snake, they thought it was poisonous and due to the commotion that followed, the snake bit me not once but thrice," Salman Khan said, reported ANI.

After the actor was bitten by a non-venomous snake, the actor was immediately taken to a hospital at Kamothe in and he was discharged on Sunday morning. "Then we went to the hospital, carried the snake along carefully and there we found that it was non-venomous. Still, I was hospitalised for 6 hours and have been injected with all kinds of anti-venom. I am fine now," ANI quoted Salman Khan as saying.The actor joking added, "When I came back, we let go of the snake. My sister got really scared, so I clicked a picture with the snake for her. Saanp se dosti hogayi (made friends with the snake)." He added, "My dad asked me ki kya hua? Saanp zinda hai? So I said yes, tiger bhi zinda hai, saanp bhi zinda hai."Salman’s father Salim Khan on Sunday had confirmed with the press that after the snake bite, ‘Salman was fine and cheerful’. Talking about it, Salman said, “When my dad (veteran screenwriter Salim Khan) came to know about this incident, he called to ask if the snake is fine and alive. So I told him Tiger (from the actor’s Tiger Zinda Hai) and the snake both are alive (chuckles). We did not hurt the snake, we made sure we handled it with utmost care and love.”