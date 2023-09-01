‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’: Ravi Teja, Nupur Sanon’s first track ‘Ek Dum Ek Dum’ poster out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 : Makers of the upcoming Pan-India film ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ on Friday unveiled the poster of the film’s first track ‘Ek Dum Ek Dum’.

Taking to Instagram, actor Nupur Sanon shared the posters in multiple languages which she captioned, “My favourite song from the film!! What a peppy love track!! Releasing on 5th Sept!

TIGER's Super Entertaining and Energetic Avatar for a peppy number for his love SARA #TigerNageswaraRao First Single #EkDumEkDum out on September 5th A @gvprakash musical. In cinemas from October 20th.”

In the poster, Ravi Teja could be seen holding Nupur.

Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj will play the leading ladies opposite Ravi Teja in the movie.

Recently, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film.

The video kicks off with a news report regarding Stuartpuram thief Tiger Nageswara Rao who had done ill-famed robberies in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and many other parts of the country absconding from Madras Central jail. Police are in shock as such things have never happened before. The investigative officer, played by Murali Sharma who worked in the tiger’s zone, narrates the rare skills of Tiger Nageswara Rao.

Describing the abilities of Tiger Nageswara Rao, Murali Sharma in the video said, “Had Nageswara Rao entered politics, he would have won the elections with his intelligence. Had he entered the sports, he would have won a medal for India in athletics. Had he ventured into the army, he would have won a war with his bravery. Unfortunately, he became a criminal.”

Tiger Nageswara Rao is wild in nature since his childhood, as he began crimes at a very young age. The police and army battalion are deployed to nab him, such is the fear he instilled in people and the government.

'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents of a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) of South India and the people of Stuartpuram.

Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal.

The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages on October 20.

