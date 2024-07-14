Tiger poses with his dad Jackie Shroff at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's reception

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 : Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married in a lavish ceremony on July 12. It was followed by a grand 'Shubh Aashirvaad' ceremony on July 13 and today, the Ambani family hosted a reception for the newlyweds.

The event is graced by a number of celebrities. Actor Tiger Shroff arrived to attend the 'Mangal Utsav' with his father Jackie Shroff.

Tiger was seen posing with his father at the 'Mangal Utsav'.

The 'Baaghi' actor looked dapper in a black outfit while Jackie Shroff arrived carrying his signature potted plant.

Actor Boman Irani also arrived at the ceremony.

Film director Indra Kumar was also spotted.

Former professional football player, Bhaichung Bhutia is also among the attendees.

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, Radhika Merchant exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The ceremony was attended by a star-studded guest list from Bollywood, business, and politics, featured luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and international star Kim Kardashian alongside others.

Radhika Merchant continued to captivate throughout the festivities with her style and grace. For her vidaai ceremony, following her marriage in a traditional ivory and red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Radhika opted for a stunning sindoori red ensemble crafted by Manish Malhotra. The ensemble was completed with a Banarasi silk dupatta and a veil cascading into a dramatic train, creating a picture of timeless elegance.

Adding to her regal appearance were heirloom jewellery pieces passed down through generations, embellished with gold, diamonds, and emeralds.

Each accessory, from the choker to the mang tika, contributed to Radhika's majestic presence on her special day.

The Ambani family hosted a 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony on July 13 marking another chapter in their lavish celebrations, with prominent personalities like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor gracing the occasion.

For Shubh Aashirwad's look, Radhika wore a lehenga by designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, who collaborated with artist Jayasri Burman to make this masterpiece for the bride.

