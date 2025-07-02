Tiger Shroff and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia To Come Together for a Music Video, Bepanaah

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff and Bollywood's rising sensation Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are all set to come together for the very first time in their upcoming glamorous video single that promises to be nothing short of electric! The video is said to be an edgy and visually stunning peppy dance number sung by none other than Tiger Shroff himself. The song is written and composed by Avitesh Shrivastava, son of the late music maestro Aadesh Shrivastava. Nimrit will be seen in a never-before-seen glamorous avatar, while Tiger will once again prove why he’s known for his jaw-dropping dance moves and irresistible screen presence. The video is expected to raise the glamour quotient with its high-fashion aesthetic and beautifully choreographed sequences by celebrated choreographer Bosco.

As the duo prepares to light up the screen together for the first time, fans can expect a fresh and fiery pairing that blends beauty, talent, and on-screen magic. Talking about her experience, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia shares, "When I first heard the concept and the track of Bepanaah, I was instantly hooked. It’s got this infectious energy and a glamorous vibe that I’ve never explored before. Working with Tiger has been an absolute blast his passion and dedication to every frame is truly inspiring. I had to match his energy, and I want to thank choreographer Bosco, his choreography pushed me out of my comfort zone in the best way possible. This song is special because it celebrates style, rhythm, and chemistry, and I can't wait for everyone to see the magic we’ve created on screen."