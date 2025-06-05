Tiger Shroff calls his debut short film the ‘need of the hour’

Mumbai, June 5 Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is immensely proud of the message of his first short film, and has called it the need of the hour.

Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Rahul Shetty released his short film ‘Jahaan – The Last Gift’. Stepping on the occasion of the World Environment Day. Rahul is known for his work in films like ‘ABCD 2’, ‘Street Dancer 3D’, and ‘Baaghi 2’.

The film chronicles the delicate relationship between humans and the environment. Shetty crafts a narrative that is both deeply personal and universally resonant, reminding audiences that the environment is not separate from us, it is us.

Talking about the film, Tiger Shroff remarked, “It is my first short film and my brother’s first short film as director. I was drawn to the message right away. It’s the need of the hour, we are talking about the environment, Mother Nature, and global warming. I want this short film to go to as many places as possible because the message is critical and so wonderfully told. I am proud it was selected at the Waves Festival and even prouder to be a part of it”.

The film features Tiger in one of his most sincere performances, and was amongst the Top 10 Films at the prestigious International Waves Bazaar.

Director Rahul Shetty said, “Dance taught me that everything in nature has rhythm. There are rhythms in nature, but today the rhythms are disappearing”.

Wearing the hats of both director and producer, Shetty champions a message that is clear and urgent: Reuse. Replant. Respect.

Producer Remo D’Souza shared, “Let’s not be known as the generation that only witnessed the change, but the generation that became the change”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor