Tiger Shroff denies rumours of working with Sanjay Dutt in ‘Master Blaster’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 : On Friday morning, an official announcement was made that actors Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt will be seen collaborating for an upcoming comedy film titled ‘Master Blaster’.

However, a few hours later, Tiger Shroff took to Instagram and denied working on the particular film.

He shared a picture of the film’s announcement and wrote, “It will be my honour to work with such senior stalwarts in our industry someday soon but as of now this news is not true.”

Surprisingly, he deleted the post within a few minutes.

Later, Tiger took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, “Been hearing rumours and seeing some tweets and posts of me being roped in for a film.. It will be my honour to work with such senior stalwarts in our industry someday soon but as of now this news is not true.”

Been hearing rumours and seeing some tweets and posts of me being roped in for a film.. It will be my honour to work with such senior stalwarts in our industry someday soon but as of now this news is not true 😊 — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) September 22, 2023

As per the press note issued earlier this morning, the film was touted to be an action comedy that will extensively be shot in Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also announced the project on his X account.

Meanwhile, Tiger is gearing up for the release of 'Ganapath'. The film will hit the theatres on October 20. Actor Kriti Sanon is also a part of it.

Apart from this, Tiger also has 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Akshay Kumar which is all set to release in April on Eid 2024 in five languages. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film has been shot across unseen and exotic locales across Scotland, London, India, and UAE.

On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in a sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree,' which also features Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari in the lead roles.

He also has ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ alongside Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Disha Patani in his kitty.

‘Welcome To The Jungle ‘ is all set to hit the theatres on December 20, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor