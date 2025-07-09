Tiger Shroff finishes shooting for 'Baaghi 4', flaunts his toned abs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 : Actor Tiger Shroff on Wednesday shared that he has completed the shoot for 'Baaghi 4'.

Taking to Instagram, he posted several pictures of himself flaunting his toned abs while holding a clapperboard in his hands.

"And finally it comes to an end ... thank you for all your love and allowing this franchise to reach so far. Dont think I've ever bled as much for any film. This ones for you #4 coming soon @nadiadwalagrandson," he captioned the post.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa. Kannada filmmaker A. Harsha made his Bollywood debut with Baaghi 4.

The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson banner and is set to hit theatres on September 5, 2025.

The Baaghi franchise started in 2016 with the release of the first film, directed by Sabbir Khan. It was an action-packed thriller inspired by the 2004 Telugu movie Varsham and the 2011 Indonesian film The Raid: Redemption. The movie featured Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sudheer Babu in lead roles.

The second installment, Baaghi 2, came out in 2018. Directed by Ahmed Khan, it was a remake of the Telugu movie Kshanam. This film starred Tiger Shroff alongside Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, and Randeep Hooda.

In 2020, Baaghi 3 was released, again directed by Ahmed Khan. It starred Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

