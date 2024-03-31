Tiger Shroff reveals his ‘favourite’ sex position: 'I am not picky'

Mumbai, March 31 Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan’, has shared his favourite “position”.

The actor went live on his Instagram on Sunday and interacted with his fans. While many fans including the superstar director Siddharth Anand were intrigued about when the actor would start working on ‘Rambo’, there was one question which took Tiger completely by surprise.

A fan asked him about his “favourite position”. Tiger, without spelling out what position he is exactly talking about, gave back the answer in jest as he said, “Favourite position? Umm I’m not picky”.

Recently, the actor bought a property in Pune for Rs 7.5 crores. The actor leased the property for Rs 3.5 lac per month, as per the documents accessed by Zapkey. The property is located in the Hadapsar area of Pune and is spread over an area of 4248 sq ft.

Tiger bought it from ASN Properties Private Limited on March 5 by paying a stamp duty of Rs 52.5 lac for the property, as per the Assignment Deed.

As per media reports, the actor has leased out the property to a private firm which deals in beverages.

Meanwhile, the actor is also a proud owner of an 8 BHK apartment in the Khar area of Mumbai. The apartment is located in Rustomjee Paramount and is valued at almost Rs 35 crore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor