Tiger Shroff suffers eye injury during the shoot of Ganapath Part 1

Action star Tiger Shroff suffered an eye injury while shooting for Ganapath: Part 1. The Heropanti actor glimpse of the same on social. The pic featured Tiger having a swollen eye and a black and blue mark around his eye. He had captioned the image as, “Shit happens..

#Ganapath final countdownnn”.According to reports on a news portal, the makers of ‘Ganapath: Part 1’ are very keen on bringing Amitabh Bachchan on board to play the role of Tiger’s father in the movie.

The actor will be seen essaying the role of a boxer in the movie and his father’s character will also be a yesteryear boxer. However, the megastar is yet to sign the dotted lines.'Ganapath Part 1,' is an action-thriller franchise, with Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon in primary roles. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Jacky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh. The first instalment of the film will release in December 2022. Apart from 'Ganapath,' Tiger will also be seen in 'Heropanti 2' on Eid 2022.