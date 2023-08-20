Tiger Shroff wraps up shooting of ‘Ganapath’, Jackky Bhagnani says "Big Day"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 : Actor Tiger Shroff wrapped up the shooting for his next action movie 'Ganapath: Part 1'.

With two months left for the film's release, Tiger Shroff took to Instagram and called the 'Ganapath' one of the biggest and most challenging films of his career.

He captioned the post, "Last day of shoot on my biggest and most challenging film yet! X-ray vision till the end....2 months to go. #ganapath."

The actor looked dapper in his shirtless images. He accessorized his look with a chain on his neck and red sunglasses.

As soon as he shared the post, Bollywood celebrities showered love on Tiger in the comments sections.

Actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani wrote, "Big Day"

Actor Rahul Dev commented, “Outstanding... by far the highest standard globally any actor has achieved for their physical presence.”

Tiger’s sister Krishna Jackie Shroff wrote, “Bro, you’re not real…”

The actioner will feature stunts and actions by the action hero.

Vikas Bahl is the director of ‘Ganapath’. Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl are the producers of the movie. The movie is scheduled to premiere on October 20, 2023.

Meanwhile, the actor will now begin preparations for his next film, titled 'Rambo', followed by 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Akshay Kumar.

